Adrian C Lemmens laments the lack of credit Abel Tasman gets for "discovering" New Zealand before Captain Cook (Letters, October 20). The reason why Tasman is a historical side-note is simple: he didn't do enough. If we can believe Tasman's own journal entries, he didn't even set foot on New Zealand soil.

By comparison, Cook literally put New Zealand on the map. Further, Cook recorded every aspect of flora, fauna and indigenous culture that was perceivable at the time, and with remarkable accuracy.

In the Māori oral tradition, Kupe is credited for the pre-European discovery of New Zealand in the 13th century. China's Admiral He gets no mention in our version of history, and yet he produced maps of the New Zealand coastline during his armada's voyages circa 1420AD.

It makes no sense that our most beautiful national park was named in Tasman's honour, because he never even saw it. If the Tasman National Park is to be named after its European "discoverer", it should be called the D'Urville National Park after the brilliant French mariner who first mapped the area in the 1820s.

Advertisement

Ian Brady, Titirangi



Jacinda brought hope

Heather du Plessis-Allan is at it again. Her headline "Jacindamania a damaged brand" (October 20) manipulates and ignores facts that are obvious to most readers. The headline itself flies with the choice of "Jacindamania", a word coined by the political opposition in an effort to turn the electoral tide.

In du Plessis-Allan's words, Jacinda's "popularity has come back as much as 10 points in one poll". I voted Labour for the first time in years and will do so again if Jacinda remains. She brought hope as so many, here and overseas, have welcomed. Heather trades in despair.

John O'Neill, Dargaville



Let's review this

I absolutely loved Heather's column on Jacindamania. They have a new slogan already, instead of "Let's do this" all we have had is "Let's review this" (and then do nothing). I sincerely hope that before the next election the Herald on Sunday is able to use the OIA to get the figures on the amount of money wasted on committees and reviews by the current Government. I am sure it will put the wasted $26 million flag review in the pale, the current overpaid jobs for our mates, i.e. Cullen and the CGT etc has been an absolute rort on the taxpayers of NZ.

Susan Busch Geertsema, New Plymouth



Business as usual

Asking business leaders how they feel about the economy under a Labour government is like asking turkeys how they are feeling as we approach Christmas.

Even though all the economic indicators are positive, our brave captains of industry can't help having a bleat about how tough they are doing it. Public sentiment is swayed by the headlines, so it is misleading of the news media to report a lack of business confidence when all the evidence (and their own journalists) suggests otherwise. Are business leaders keeping their workers worried about the future so they don't dare ask for a pay rise, perhaps?

Advertisement

Martin Spinks, Melons Bay



Animals are food

I was disappointed with some of the wording of the editorial on Sunday, October 20. I agree protesters have no right to be confrontational and obstructive (in supermarkets etc), but I disagree with your view that the vegans are correct in their objection to animals being killed to provide food. The Bible clearly states in Acts 11:5-10 that God gave us the animals for food. I would strongly advise against "thumbing your nose" at the Creator of the Universe.

Joyce Cooper, Eden Terrace



Fields of Athenry

The All Blacks' haka is sacred to no one but themselves. Ireland fans gave their time and money to support their team have every right to sing their song whenever they please and as loud as they please. The haka is a privilege afforded to a small number of teams and there's little wonder that the opposition would give themselves the prerogative to respond as they wish. It's a game of rugby not a funeral. Sport's partisan nature means it is about rivalry — the bigger it is, the more is at stake and the more we are invested — that's what makes the occasions so enjoyable.

Jonathan Higgins, Pakuranga