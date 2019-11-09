U2 fans have been left stranded in Dunedin after their Air New Zealand flight has been cancelled.

NZME broadcaster Melanie Homer tweeted saying she felt sorry for the people on her now cancelled flight who were heading to Auckland for U2.

"For me it's just another night in Dunedin, with the added bonus of a trip to St Clair to gaze at waves, for them, it means much more," Homer said.

Air New Zealand flight NZ674 from Dunedin to Auckland, due to depart at 4.45pm, was cancelled - along with flight NZ5074 from Nelson to Auckland which was meant to depart at 4.15pm.

The Herald has sought comment from Air New Zealand about why the flight was cancelled and how passengers were compensated and is yet to hear back.

Meanwhile, one fan who did catch U2 rocking the stage last night is frustrated he's had to fork out $720 after Jetstar pulled the pin on his partner's and his flight home to Palmerston North this afternoon.

"We just got a text at about 1.30pm this afternoon saying the flight had been cancelled with no explanation and limited options," said Adrian, who did not want to give his full name.

Jetstar would refund the $89 ticket in two days and he would get $130 for a night's accommodation, he was told.

"Good luck trying to get accommodation in Auckland while U2 in town."

He said he'd asked if they could fly to Wellington then bus up to Palmerston North instead but was told it wasn't an option.

"So we ended up spending $720 for tickets with Air New Zealand, then we got to the airport and I heard people getting offered to fly to Wellington and other alternative routes which was really annoying."

A Jetstar spokesperson confirmed four regional services were cancelled today after one of its Q300 aircraft required a spare part to be flown to Auckland following a maintenance check.

"Customers were offered a full cash refund or the option to fly on the next available service as well as accommodation and meal vouchers.

"For those travelling to New Plymouth the option to fly to Wellington then take our organised bus was also provided.

"We apologise to customers for any confusion between the options available via live chat versus at the check-in."