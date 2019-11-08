A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a 23-year-old man in Ashburton overnight.
Emergency services were called to an address in the suburb of Netherby at about 11.45pm in the Canterbury town, where they located a man with critical injuries.
He died at the scene a short time later.
The property has been cordoned off and a scene examination is underway.
Further information will be released as it becomes available, police said in a statement.
Anyone with information to assist this investigation is urged to contact police on 105 or crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.