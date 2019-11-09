On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The Taupō Mayor suggests the "exclusive, world-renowned" Huka Lodge as an obvious first choice, located on 17 acres of manicured grounds facing onto the Waikato River, just upstream from Huka Falls.
Huka Lodge offers private trout fishing, white water rafting, whisky tasting, tennis, petanque and croquet, yoga, massage, manicure and beauty treatments.
Another luxury accommodation in the area Trewavas suggested is Poronui Sporting Lodge.
Located in the Taharua Valley, the Poronui estate offers extensive fly fishing locations, hunting, bee keeping, spa, archery, horse riding, mountain biking and a variety of hikes through 6000 acres of native beech forest populated with endangered species.
Possible activities the King might get a thrill out of are the Huka Falls jet boat, and river rafting on the "mighty" Tongariro River.
Trewavas also highlighted the potential for increased tourism and trade with Bahrain by a possible visit from their royal family.
He cited 30 per cent of Taupō's GDP is generated by tourism - equating to $780 million.
"We don't have a lot of visitors from the Middle East - they would certainly be welcome," he said.
In 2018, New Zealand exported $60 million in goods to Bahrain and Trewavas is keen to increase that.
"We've got a local dairy factory here, Miraka, so we would welcome any trade opportunities that would come from the visit as well."
As far as potential funding of the visit, Trewavas said it would have to be "worked out between parties" after being confirmed.