Taupō may welcome a rich and powerful guest for next year's Ironman World Championship with an official invitation in transit to the King of Bahrain.

With a personal net worth of more than NZ$7 billion, His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has been courted to visit the lakeside Waikato town personally by Taupō Mayor David Trewavas.

READ MORE:
Jumbo Jet arrives in Bahrain's underwater theme park
Spark Sport fronts after wheels fall off during Bahrain Grand Prix
Bahrain faith group visits Israel amid Jerusalem tensions

Taupō is hosting the 2019 Ironman World Championships in November 2020. It

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.