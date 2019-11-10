COMMENT

The only thing progressing on the proposal for light rail to the airport is the cost. It was to cost $1.5 billion. Without a single spike being driven, some estimates are at $10b.

We should not be surprised.

Professor Bent Flyvbjerg's study of 44 urban rail schemes found on average rail construction cost blew out 44 per cent and ridership was half what officials predicted. Urban rail schemes almost always take longer to build, have higher fares and need bigger subsidies than projected.

