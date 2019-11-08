COMMENT:

The selection of Christopher Luxon as Botany candidate may have renewed talk about leadership in the National Party.

But of all the times such talk could have been revived, this week has been the least relevant.

Simon Bridges has just had the best week of his leadership and enhanced his credentials as leader for the management of the climate change shift.

