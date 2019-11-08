A senior lawyer is before the courts after being accused of "groping" a woman's backside inside a busy courtroom where they both work.

The man, in his 50s, pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault.

The case - described by another witness as "bizarre" - played out in a two-day trial this week.

The lawyer, who is a partner in a law firm, has interim name suppression which means some aspects of the evidence, such as the location and names of other witnesses, cannot be reported without potentially identifying him or the complainant.

