Otago Boys' High School has been evacuated and emergency services are at the scene following "threat" this morning.

Police said emergency services are responding to a "threat" at the school which has been evacuated as a precaution.

Several roads around the school have been cordoned off by police.

A police spokeswoman said nearby Arthur Street School had delayed starting this morning.

Otago Boys' High School rector Richard Hall posted to the school's Facebook page saying all boys are asked to stay at home until further notice.

"Boys sitting NCEA exams stay at home until further instruction".

The scholarship calculus exam that was supposed to be held at the school has been shifted to John McGlashan College with a start time of 9.30am.

The Level 2 Physics exam has been shifted to St Hilda's Collegiate. Pupils sitting this exam have been told to go there for the normal start time of 9.30am.

"For Students who bus to school, If your son is already on the bus, we will keep them safe. If not already on the bus, please keep them at home until further notice. For students who are already at school, your sons are safe, please do not try to collect them."

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they had two appliances at the scene and they were on standby.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance is also at the scene and is on standby as well.

More to come