Fire crews have extinguished a major blaze on the western side of Hawke's Bay's Te Mata Peak.

A blaze broke out about 8.15pm and measured 200m by 100m at its peak, Fire and Emergency New Zealand Hawkes Bay area commander Ken Cooper said.

"The fire is controlled at this stage but the crews are still on scene."

"We've contained it until the morning till we can get a better look. It is quite difficult terrain."

The entrance to Te Mata Peak on Simla Ave is cordoned off. Photo / Hawkes Bay Today

The cause of the fire is not yet known, Cooper said.

"We haven't established what the causes are of these incidents but it is a clear sign that the conditions are such that any ignition source amongst vegetation is going to start a fire that will spread quickly.

"We need the public to be vigilant in helping us prevent these fires from happening."

Seven crews had the fire contained about 10pm, and the last crews left the scene shortly after midnight.

Meanwhile, firefighters are also at the scene of another vegetation fire near Wellington.

About a dozen crews were called to the blaze on Makara Rd, near the Makara Coast, about midnight.

The fire is contained and firefighters are working to dampen down hot spots.