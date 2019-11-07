Tributes to the two motorcyclists killed in a crash in Christchurch's Port Hills at the weekend have been posted online.

Aaron Sadler, 40, and Mitchell Rutter, 23, were killed in a crash on Dyers Pass Rd on Sunday evening.

Rutter was a New Zealand Army soldier who enlisted in August 2015.

Chief of Army Major General John Boswell said he was sorry to confirm Private Mitchell Rutter's death after a motorcycle accident.

He served in Alpha Company 2nd/1st Battalion, before moving to the fire support group as a gun number, Boswell said.

"While Mitchell didn't get the opportunity to deploy, he was awarded the NZ Defence Service Medal in 2018."

"His mates have described Mitchell as a bright, fit and professional soldier who lived to work hard - play hard. He was a good mate to all and a keen motorcycle enthusiast."

Boswell said it was "incredibly sad" to lose the young soldier.

"I know his family, his partner, his mates and his unit will be deeply affected by Mitchell's passing, and the thoughts of us all are with them at this difficult time."

It was the third fatal motorcycle crash in the South Island over the weekend, following accidents in Timaru and Nelson on Saturday.

Tributes to Aaron Sadler have been posted on a givealittle page to help with funeral costs.

"Aaron, you will be dearly missed, especially that cheeky grin of yours."

"Fly high brother, rest in peace."

A picture of a motorcycle appears on Aaron Sadler's givealittle page. Photo / Supplied.

Police said at the time the accident involved two motorcycles, but it was unknown whether the two men were riding together.

The crash happened between the Sign of the Kiwi Cafe and the Sign of the Takahe.

The investigation is ongoing, a Police spokesperson said.

