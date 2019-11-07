COMMENT

At the end of the meeting, they mobbed him. Crowded round with beaming faces to shake his hand, pose for the photo, touch his sleeve. The good folk of the National Party, Botany branch, with their new hero: Chris Luxon.

Formerly known, everywhere and always, as Christopher. He is shortening his name, we are told, because voters like one-syllable names more. Here's another politician determined to heed the will of the people.

Chris Luxon, former chief executive of Air New Zealand, stood among his adoring fans on Monday night at the Pakuranga Golf Club, trimly buttoned into his blue

