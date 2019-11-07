Oranga Tamariki has acknowledged mistakes were made in the way it handled the baby uplift case from Hawke's Bay Hospital this year, and has promised changes will be made.

The announcement has come after a damning internal review into the case, where a young Māori mother was left clutching her newborn son while social workers tried to uplift him. Police were also involved in the stand-off.

The review found the ministry did not try hard enough to build good relationships with whānau members or to explore options to place the baby with wider family.

It found the decision to remove

A family reunited