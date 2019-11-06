The Napier City Council is hoping the sun and rain issues which have threatened McLean Park's future for major cricket will become things of the past with Friday night's match between New Zealand and England.

The three-hour Twenty20 match, starting at 6pm and expected to last about three hours as the third game in a five-match series the New Zealand Black Caps lead 2-1, is the only international cricket fixture on the park this summer, although last week it was revealed the second Black Clash charity match between cricket and rugby stars will be played in Napier on January 17.

