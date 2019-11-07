Hawke's Bay's Sikh community is elated after a Hastings District Council backflip granted them a resource consent to build a temple on plains production land on the outskirts of the city.

HDC on Tuesday granted the consent, subject to conditions, to build what is known as a gurudwara at 28 Richmond Rd, Tomoana.

It comes just over three months after the New Zealand Sikh Society (Hastings) objected to the council's decision to refuse the resource consent.

READ MORE:
Premium - Hawke's Bay Sikh community rally to make voices heard after Hastings council declines new temple
Hawke's Bay Today editorial:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.