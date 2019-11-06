A woman is dead after falling from a vehicle in Northland.
Police are seeking witnesses to the incident at the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 12 near Ohaeawai at 9.30pm last night.
The woman died at the scene, police said.
A man, 41, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, driving while disqualified and failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash.
He is expected to appear in Kaikohe District Court today.
"Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident which involved a white Nissan Fuga," said Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell.