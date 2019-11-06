* Warning: This court report contains details that some may find upsetting.

The knife wound that killed teenager Amber-Rose Rush would've caused her to bleed out within minutes, a murder trial has heard.

Dunedin doctor Venod Skantha is charged with murder, accused of slashing the 16-year-old's throat at her home in February last year.

Skantha, 32, is on trial in the High Court at Dunedin charged with murder and four counts of threatening to kill. The Crown alleges he killed Amber-Rose to silence her after she threatened to tell police and hospital bosses that he had supplied alcohol and drugs to teens.

Today forensic pathologist Kate White, who conducted the autopsy, is giving evidence.

She revealed the most significant wound was an 11-centimetre cut to the left side of the teen's neck, which partially cut through her ear.

White says the wound was deep enough to sever her carotid artery and damage bone at the base of the skull.

White's told the court her carotid artery was completely cut through.

"This carries a significant amount of blood to the brain. The heart would've kept pumping... she would have bled out in a matter of minutes."

Dr Venod Skantha, 32, is charged with Amber-Rose's murder.

But she says it was still hard to determine what kind of knife was used.

"The wound edges are smooth so it probably wasn't serrated. There were no hilt marks - where the hilt can leave bruising when it hits the skin. This was more of a long wound rather than a classic stab wound."

There were a total of six knife wounds on Amber-Rose's neck.

White said her injuries were unsurvivable.

Amber-Rose's other neck wounds would not have contributed to her death.

There were two stab wounds at the base of her neck.

"They were deeper than they were long – but no deep structures were involved.

"They had not meaningfully contributed [to Amber's death]."

Other wounds were found to be superficial - with most barely breaking the skin.

In cross-examination, Skantha's defence Jonathan Eaton told the court her family believe Amber-Rose would have been wearing a green pendant on a leather strap – which has never been found.

Eaton asked White whether some of the more superficial wounds could have been burn marks or scratches caused by someone pulling on it.

But White was adamant that wasn't the case.

"These are clearly incised wounds. [Even if it were a scratch] none of these wounds line up with someone pulling on a leather strap."

Accused suggested Amber-Rose's death a suicide

Less than two days after allegedly stabbing Amber-Rose to death, Skantha had suggested to her mother it was probably a suicide, the court was told yesterday.

When Amber-Rose's mother, Lisa Ann, ''vehemently'' denied that was the case, the accused raised the names of a few people who might be involved.

The 32-year-old is on trial for murder and four counts of threatening to kill, before the High Court at Dunedin, where yesterday's evidence was dominated by the defendant's ex-girlfriend, Balclutha lawyer Brigid Clinton.

Though the pair had broken up months earlier, she had planned to see Skantha on the evening of February 2 last year for him to sign some legal papers.

However, he did not show up at her home as planned.

The Crown said Skantha was involved in a heated online exchange with Amber-Rose that night which ended with her confirming she was going to tell police and his hospital bosses that he had sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors said the desire to silence her resulted in the defendant requesting a ride to the girl's Corstorphine home from his teenage friend, then stabbing the victim six times as she lay in her bed around midnight.

Skantha and the teen - who has name suppression - later drove to Ms Clinton's house.

About 1am she received a message saying he had been asleep and was now coming over.

Ms Clinton told him not to.

She was ''done with him, done with it'', she said.

However, an hour later, Skantha arrived at the house along with his 16-year-old associate.

They all went to bed and the next day visited The Warehouse.

''Venod mentioned having a bonfire; something to do,'' Ms Clinton said.

Skantha bought a large terracotta pot and lit a fire in it in the back yard while Clinton returned to the store.

''Venod said he was burning his daggiest clothes,'' she told the court.

They consisted of a charcoal grey jumper he wore around the house and a pair of light grey sweat pants, he told her.

The Crown told the jury at the trial's outset that the garments being burned were the clothes covered in Amber-Rose's blood.

Ms Clinton said she sat and talked to Skantha while they toasted marshmallows over the flames.

The ashes were later tossed into the garden, the witness said.

After spending a couple of nights in Balclutha, the defendant's teenage friend got a call from Amber-Rose's mother.

She wanted to speak to anyone who had had contact with her daughter.

They decided to visit Ms Rush in the hotel at which she was staying but they stopped at New World on the way - the supermarket where Amber-Rose had formerly worked.

Skantha bought flowers and a card for the grieving mother, along with a couple of bottles of wine for himself.

''Lisa was obviously really upset ... pale, in shock,'' Ms Clinton told the court.

''I remember Venod was sat next to her and suggested it was a suicide, to which she vehemently said no.''

There was then a discussion about potential suspects, she said, before they left.

On the way back to Skantha's Fairfield address, they dropped the teen at home.

Defence counsel Jonathan Eaton QC asked Ms Clinton whether she had heard any whispering between the defendant and his mate as she drove.

She had not.

The teenager had made a statement to police that Skantha had quietly said, ''No word or I'll kill you'', then laughed and shook his hand, before he got out, Mr Eaton said.

Ms Clinton said she had not heard such a conversation.

Back home, the woman said her ex-partner seemed in an ''irritated, almost indignant'' mood and was receiving numerous alerts on his phone.

He asked her to retrieve his samurai sword.

While ''waving it around above himself'', Skantha cut his finger and Ms Clinton took him to the urgent doctor to be stitched up.

Unbeknown to them, police had been tailing them throughout the afternoon and as they left the medical centre, officers pulled them over and they were separated for interview.

''I was in shock,'' she said, after being told of the allegations.

The trial continues.

- Additional reporting: Otago Daily Times