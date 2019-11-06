The young Hastings mother who resisted attempts by Oranga Tamariki to uplift her newborn baby is to have her first baby returned to her as well.

Her daughter, who was uplifted from the mother a few days after being born 20 months ago, has been in the care of a couple who believed they would have her permanently, Newsroom reported.

READ MORE:

• Controversial Hawke's Bay District Health Board member, Jacoby Poulain hits out against board

• HB DHB member Jacoby Poulain not re-elected

• Maternity wing at Hawke's Bay Hospital reopened after chemical spill

• Warning as minor ailments keep Hawke's Bay Hospital Emergency Department 'very busy'

The child is being transitioned back to the 19-year-old mother, who now lives independently in Hastings.

Advertisement

Earlier this year the mother came to the nation's attention after several attempts by Oranga Tamariki to uplift her second child, a boy, a week after he was born at Hawkes Bay Hospital's maternity unit were foiled by her and other family members.

The attempt led to four inquiries into Oranga Tamariki and an urgent Waitangi Tribunal hearing in to the process.