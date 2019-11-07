Rotorua man Kody Mahuika took advantage of his former employer Robbie Ward while he was recovering from a crash that left him suffering a moderate brain injury and memory loss. Mahuika's actions have been described by a Rotorua District Court judge as "callous", "calculated" and "mean-spirited". Journalist Kelly Makiha was in court and reveals what Mahuika did to his former boss and talks to Ward about how the offending has impacted him.

