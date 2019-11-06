Auckland's Southwestern Motorway has reopened after a three-car crashed earlier caused lengthy delays at Manukau.

The NZ Transport Agency said all lanes have reopened and the crash was now clear.

A truck carrying several tonnes of rocks had crashed with two other vehicles, spilling its contents on the road.

Police were called at about 8.30 this morning to reports of the crash blocking both lanes on State Highway 1 to State Highway 20 link, westbound.

Advertisement

UPDATE 8:50AM

One lane is now OPEN past the crash scene at the SH1 link to SH20 (westbound). Continue to expect delays in the area. ^MF https://t.co/refRMDmLAJ — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 6, 2019

The rocks spilled on the road, and motorists were advised to expect delays.

The road was down to one lane and work was underway to clear the rocks from the road.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.