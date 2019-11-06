Police officers flooded a business area in Mount Roskill this afternoon following reports of a robbery on White Swan Rd.

An employee from Brews, a bottle shop on White Swan Rd, said clothing and jewellery store Roop Darshan was attacked.

The man arrived at work around 1pm and said around five or six police cars were out on the street attending the incident.

"There was smoke coming from the other shop. It's not a fire, I think they activated an emergency smoke alarm," he said.

Meanwhile, a store attendee from another White Swan Rd business told the Herald police had left the area by around 1.30pm.

Roop Darshan could not be reached for comment. Police have been approached.