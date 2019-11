Thousands turned out at Te Awanga Beach on Tuesday night to watch a wooden fish skeleton go up in flames.

The giant fish sculpture was made by Issac McCormick as part of Guy Fawkes celebrations.

People gather as the sculpture gets in position to be set a light. Photo / Warren Buckland

A large fish sculpture built by Simon Hinton burns on the beach Te Awanga. Photo / Warren Buckland

