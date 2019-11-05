Senior New Zealand First Minister Shane Jones is teasing details of an anti-immigration election promise, as his war of words with the Indian migrant community ramps up.

The outspoken MP and Minister of Regional Economic Development said he will be pitching a policy plan to his MP colleagues this weekend which would involve "campaigning unstintingly next year on a population policy".

"In the last five years, we have added nigh on half a million people to our population," he told RNZ.

"How many new Kiwis do we want? What talents should they bring?"

He said the policy he planned to propose won't garner a lot of support from the major political parties but, he added, a conversation needed to be had about the changing nature of New Zealand's societal culture through immigration.

"I am absolutely empowered, with my particular ancestry and lineage, to raise these issues in the context of a population policy for the future face, size, girth and wealth of New Zealand.

"You're going to hear a lot more about this from me next year."

His comments come after his spat with Indian community migrant activists continues to ramp up.

Members of the Indian community have been calling for Jones to be stood down or apologise after he criticised those unhappy about a tightening up on government visa requirements that have made it difficult for people in arranged marriages to bring their spouses in New Zealand.

Jones yesterday told RNZ people had "no legitimate expectations, in my view, to bring your whole village to New Zealand".

His comments were labelled racist – Jones later called that a "Bollywood overreaction".

Asked about those comments this morning, Jones again doubled down, calling himself a proud, retail politician.

His message to anyone who fought him on this issue was simple: "This is New Zealand politics and you don't get a free hit on the party I belong to."

This is not the first time Jones has teased New Zealand First's plan of attack, come election season next year.

In September, Jones vowed he would have his "utu" [revenge] of those in the forestry sector who attempted to make him "quiver in the corner by running to the media" over comments he made at an event.

"When the election comes around and the Cabinet restrictions have been loosened, then I am personally going to deal to these National Party sympathisers who thought that it was a smart idea to try and have me quivering in a corner by racing to the media."

In the months leading up to the election, each party is free to campaign on their own policies and are not bound by things like coalition agreements.