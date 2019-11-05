An elderly man is in a critical condition after he was run over by a tractor in Hunua, south of Auckland.

The man, in his 70s, was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a helicopter, an Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesman said.

The rescue chopper was called at 12.45pm, he said.

St John was alerted of the accident at 12.29pm and sent an ambulance and a helicopter to the scene, a spokeswoman said.

WorkSafe was notified of the accident and is making initial inquiries to establish what its next steps will be, a spokeswoman said.

