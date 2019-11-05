An elderly man is in a critical condition after he was run over by a tractor in Hunua, south of Auckland.

The man, in his 70s, was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a helicopter, an Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesman said.

The rescue chopper was called at 12.45pm, he said.

St John was alerted of the accident at 12.29pm and sent an ambulance and a helicopter to the scene, a spokeswoman said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

WorkSafe was notified of the accident and is making initial inquiries to establish what its next steps will be, a spokeswoman said.

More to come.

READ MORE:
Person in hospital with critical injuries after tractor accident near Taumarunui
Man who died in tractor accident named
Death of mother and son killed in tractor crash the Otago farming community's 'worst nightmare'