In the past decade hundreds of thousands of Kiwis have fallen victim to crimes across the country.

The Herald has reported on many of those cases, but some have been much more high profile and

The murder of Carmen Thomas

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Murder in the driveway

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The killing of Christie Marceau

The 2014 WINZ shooting

Cowardly and evil: the murder of Blessie Gotingco

Moko Rangitoheriri - death by caregiver

From Springhill to Brazil - the great prison escape

Attack at the quarry - serial rapist unmasked

Terror at the mosque - New Zealand's darkest day