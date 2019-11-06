The Government has officially purchased A1 Backpackers, Hastings with a view to using it as accommodation for recently released inmates.

The Department of Corrections will be looking to contract a local service provider to lease the Stortford St property from Kāinga Ora.

The Stortford St house went unconditional on October 31, and the settlement date is November 28.

If the proposal goes ahead, Corrections' next step would be to contract an experienced local service provider to manage the property and provide 24/7 supervision for the people who will live there with the intention to start operating the service in 2020.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Premium - Not in my street: Ex-prisoner accommodation plan raises Hastings residents' ire

• Families in cars new reality

• Workplace drug testers just say no to legalised cannabis

• Premium - Goodbye Lancaster Park: 130 years of sporting memories

Paula Collins, Lower North Regional Commissioner said it was important to note that without accommodation services like the backpackers, people were "more likely to move into social service housing where they won't have the degree of wraparound support and no 24/7 oversight.

"Alternatively, people can end up homeless. This means other agencies may still choose to place them in this property, but without the same degree of 24/7 oversight and wraparound support that would be available through this proposed supported accommodation service."

Collins said they were continuing to speak with local residents and stakeholders before they made a final decision on the proposed supported accommodation service.

"Public safety is paramount in every decision we make, and where possible where possible, we work to help people return home to their own communities.

A1 backpackers at Stortford St, Hastings may become a transition house for ex-prisoners. Photo / Warren Buckland

"It is expected that the people residing at this property will predominantly be from Hawke's Bay, or have pro-social links to the community, including with iwi."

Collins said when assessing the suitability of any address, a number of factors were considered including determining that any other occupants at the address were suitable and they consented to having the person reside there.

"We also consider to access to amenities such as Community Corrections, Work and Income, as well as the ability to engage in other employment, training and rehabilitation opportunities that are crucial to their reintegration.

Advertisement

"There is no intention to use this property to accommodate people with convictions for child sex offences.

"Again, public safety is paramount and no person would be permitted to reside at an address if it was considered that the risk could not be safely managed."

Local residents, were approached by Corrections only two weeks ago and they were furious about the proposal.

Their concerns were - safety and security, especially with the backpackers being in close proximity to childcare centres and schools.

They started a petition to stop the proposal from going ahead and it has gained 60 signatures in a fortnight.

A spokeswoman for the residents said she will be sending the petition off to local and national politicians as well as Corrections on Thursday.

"It's documented evidence for any future concerns regarding safety etc.

"But while the response we have had is very good, it was very rushed, and reactionary. Corrections did not give us enough time for feedback.

"The petition is so we can have a voice, seeing as Corrections did not given us a voice. We have been pushed into a corner. More due diligence is required from Corrections."