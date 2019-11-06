The Government has officially purchased A1 Backpackers, Hastings with a view to using it as accommodation for recently released inmates.

The Department of Corrections will be looking to contract a local service provider to lease the Stortford St property from Kāinga Ora.

The Stortford St house went unconditional on October 31, and the settlement date is November 28.

If the proposal goes ahead, Corrections' next step would be to contract an experienced local service provider to manage the property and provide 24/7 supervision for the people who will live there with the intention to start operating the service in 2020.

