The jury has been selected for the man accused of murdering Grace Millane.

Millane, a British backpacker on her OE, was last seen entering a central Auckland hotel on the night of December 1 last year.

The 27-year-old man she went to the hotel with has been charged with murder.

Dressed today in a black shirt and navy suit, he reaffirmed his not guilty plea.

The jury, which consists of eight women and four men, will begin hearing testimony on Wednesday.

Justice Simon Moore addressed the prospective jury pool this morning about the high public and media interest surrounding the case.

More than 20 journalists, including those representing British newspapers and television, are in court this morning to cover the trial.

No juror in reaching their verdict is allowed to be swayed by feelings of sympathy and prejudice

Justice Moore said the case had already received an enormous amount of publicity and added it was "common knowledge" that Millane had died last December in the inner city apartment occupied by the defendant.

Her disappearance and death, the judge said, was followed excited and intense media interest.

Vigils in Millane's memory were held across the country, along with marches and other public events - something Justice Moore spoke of to the jury.

Politicians also waded into the debate, he said.

"The story took the nation by storm.

"If you attended any of the vigils or marches that is also something you must disclose to me," the judge told the jury pool.

The accused, who is represented by well-known Auckland lawyers Ian Brookie and Ron Mansfield, will continue to have interim name suppression throughout the trial - the reasons for which are also suppressed and cannot be reported by media.

The Crown Solicitor at Auckland Brian Dickey, along with former London barrister Robin McCoubrey, are prosecuting the case.

The Auckland man is charged with murdering Millane, an English university graduate, between December 1 and December 2 last year.

She came to New Zealand in November last year as part of a year-long solo OE and arrived in the country's biggest city just days before she died.

Millane vanished the day before her 22nd birthday and was last seen alive on CCTV entering the downtown CityLife Hotel with the accused on December 1.

The defendant was living at the Queen St hotel at the time, according to court documents.

Millane's body was later found in a section of bush just 10m off Scenic Drive in West Auckland's Waitakere Ranges on December 9.

Her funeral was held in January after her body was returned to Essex in England.

Millane's parents are expected to attend the trial from Wednesday when the Crown opens its case.

David and Gillian Millane arrived in Auckland at the weekend and spent a day with the police and prosecution team as they prepared for the evidence they are likely to hear during the trial.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard and Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand are in court today after leading the police's efforts to find Millane after she was reported missing.