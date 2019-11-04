If it wasn't for a raffle ticket, Joanne Wills would never have become Hawke's Bay's first female coastguard skipper.

She joined Coastguard Hawke's Bay as a volunteer in 2014, prompted into helping them out by a colleague who tried to sell her a raffle ticket.

Having spent a lot of time on boats growing up, she thought it could be a natural fit for her to give back to the community.

She had no idea how far it'd take her.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In March, she successfully completed her practical master assessment, the final step in what she says is a "challenging process"

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.