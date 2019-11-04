Fireworks waste

How can our government reconcile atmospheric damage from more chemical waste by allowing fireworks to be exploded on a night that is part of 400-year-old English history?
Why not put on digital light displays and let off explosives through digital loud speakers to appease the kids and adults who need the antiquated tradition to linger on.
But spare our planet - under attack by human behaviour that seems to think imported Asian chemical firecrackers and skyrockets are okay to hurl skywards with their toxic ingredients.
This is blatantly contrary to our agreement to stop or slow gas emissions.
Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Red alert

Vaccination

Euthanasia bill

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fit for purpose

Australian ideas

Haka debased

Unhappy landing

Chamberlain Park

Short & sweet

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.