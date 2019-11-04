Fireworks waste

How can our government reconcile atmospheric damage from more chemical waste by allowing fireworks to be exploded on a night that is part of 400-year-old English history?

Why not put on digital light displays and let off explosives through digital loud speakers to appease the kids and adults who need the antiquated tradition to linger on.

But spare our planet - under attack by human behaviour that seems to think imported Asian chemical firecrackers and skyrockets are okay to hurl skywards with their toxic ingredients.

This is blatantly contrary to our agreement to stop or slow gas emissions.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Red alert

It is with a red face and much embarrassment that I confess I went through a red traffic light recently. I had no excuse. I wasn't in a hurry, wasn't on my phone, just followed the car in front, which obviously went through a yellow light. The camera caught me and I paid the $150 fine.

The purpose of my letter is to say that I think $150 is far too little for running a red light – it can cause serious accidents and fatalities. Five hundred dollars would be more reasonable and in keeping with the offence.

I now watch each light much more carefully and suggest more people, who I often see running red lights, would do so too.

Sally Tetro, Takapuna.



Vaccination

It does not matter whether one is in favour or against vaccination. What matters is that a politician, the head of a party that could possibly govern all of us at some stage, is openly advocating removing the right to information, the right to informed consent, the right to decide what one does accept or refuse to be done to one's body or to those he or she is responsible for.

It exposes the utter contempt this politician, and hence the party he is at the head of, has for democracy, for freedom, for the intelligence of the citizens. It clearly shows how they consider the "masses" as too dumb and stupid to decide for themselves.

You want to promote vaccination? Just say so and explain why, not just parroting the worn mantra that "experts recommend it".

You want to promote vaccination? Have an open conversation with those who disagree; exchange information, literature, statistics in an unbiased manner. Discuss the claim that it is for the wider good and convince your opponents instead of attempting to hide information and muzzle a large amount of men and women who disagree.

But most of all, have the minimum of respect for the citizens and residents of this country. After all, you allow them and beg them to chose you at election time. Why should they if in exchange you do not allow them to choose their way of life.

Joe Rozencwajg, New Plymouth.



Euthanasia bill

In response to Steve Lincoln (NZ Herald, November 1) my MP voted according to his conscience, not the mandate of his electorate. So a referendum is our only way to show what we actually want.

MPs need to remember they are elected to represent us, not rule us. If the results of this referendum are as clear as polls over the last 20 years have been, there will be no doubt what the people of NZ want.

"Will the debate be fair?" Well to date it hasn't been. There will be a lot of misinformation repeated, commonly known as FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt).

People will need to research, or get facts from reputable sources. You will often hear references to Belgium and The Netherlands, just remember when you do their bills are written quite differently to ours and are much more open with their eligibility than our End-of-Life Choice bill is. For comparisons we are much more like the Oregon and Washington bills - so look at their annual reports to see what to expect.

Esther Richards, Tauranga.



Fit for purpose

Steve Lincoln's fears are unfounded (NZ Herald, November 1). If there is to be a referendum on assisted dying, it will be because Parliament has scrutinised and debated the End of Life Choice bill over a two-year process, passed it through first reading, submitted it to a select committee, passed it through a second reading, made and rejected amendments then passed it through a third reading.

The resultant act will be, in Parliament's considered view, fit for purpose provided the majority of the public wants it.

All we'll have to do is accept it by voting Yes or reject it by voting No.

Ann David, Waikanae.



Australian ideas

While Australia does many cruel things, including sending thousands of people back to New Zealand who moved there as babies and learnt their crimes over there, they do two good things we should copy. Firstly they allow the first $20,000 of income to be tax free every year helping greatly those on low wages and then they moved Guy Fawkes from November to June to lessen risk of bush fires before banning the sale of fireworks many years ago. We need both good things now.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.



Haka debased

I fully concur with Joe Karam's comments (Herald, Friday 1 November, A8) with regard to use of the haka. It has become over-used and consequentially debased. It is a unique cultural taonga that should be reserved for special occasions that have cultural significance: occasions when its use is understood or can be explained.

It was embarrassingly over-used at the last Olympics, often poorly performed.

As far as the All Blacks are concerned its performance at every game is not a long-standing tradition, as Karam pointed out. Not being understood, it is often resented by an opposition that has no opportunity to respond. At worst it is wryly mocked.

The All Blacks themselves are so concerned to honour the haka and perform it well that it frequently impacts on their start, for at least the first 10 to 15 minutes. So much so that some opposition would, I suspect, like us to go on using it.

Sporting bodies need to consult with their rangatira or cultural advisors to review when and how often it is appropriate to perform it. Is it appropriate for a challenge when the opposition has no opportunity to respond in like manner? Is it appropriate for the celebration of success? And to what extent should its significance be explained before it is used?

Graeme MacCormick, Three Kings.



Unhappy landing

Auckland International Airport has spent millions on the revenue generating areas of retail and parking and, according to press reports, fleeces the airlines that are the cause of its existence.

As the gateway to NZ one might have assumed that it would provide reasonable quality of access to arriving passengers. Instead, in a gruesome, over-crowded, poorly lit, cattle-class arrival barn, people are herded through long queues serenaded with tannoy messages of regret for the inconvenience because the airport is facing "exceptional heavy passenger demand". Surely the airport knows how many planes and passengers will arrive and could plan accordingly?

No doubt, ministers of the Crown and MPs enter and leave via VIP access and are cosseted from this fiasco. That the customs and immigration officials have to work under these Third World conditions and that tourist and business visitors are given such an appalling reception to our country is deplorable.

The monopoly position of the entity should be given a shake up by the government and the board and management of the AIA Company should be required to provide an access which reflects a genuine welcome to the country.

David Anning, Remuera.



Chamberlain Park

I find it most unsatisfactory that the decisions regarding the fate of Chamberlain Park golf course have not been made (NZ Herald, November 1), after being proposed some years ago. The time and effort put in so far by many people for no outcome is Monty Python-like. I believe the maximum amount of green space within the inner city needs to be retained forever and any reduction is unacceptable.

It is significant to me in that my father as a unemployed young man in the depression of 1930s, along with others, was given relief work. His task was to assist in the development of the waste land of volcanic scoria and rock into the park that it is today. He was given a pick, shovel and a wheelbarrow only when one was available and paid 10 shillings a week to work on the project, which he did for three years.

Too often, we forget the people who have gone before in creating so many of our amenities that we enjoy today. It would be fitting to acknowledge the creators of this park to ensure that the memory is not forgotten in time.

Peter Burn, Gulf Harbour.



Short & sweet

On traditions

I totally agree with Glen Stanton (NZ Herald, October 31) that Halloween is a stupid American ritual with no real relevance to NZ. Guy Fawkes is another silly tradition way past its use-by date. Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

On Siri

It's good to see we have health, education, housing etc under control. We must have if we can allocate $13 million to converting Siri to Te Reo. What a wealthy country. Greg Moir, Kerikeri.

On rugby

Oops, maybe England should've unleashed the "V" again. Frank Wilton, Papatoetoe.

There is a movement afoot to have a Māori or Pacific Islander selected as the All Blacks coach. This is patently outrageous. It fails to mention she should also be female. You sexist bunch. Helen Acraman, Te Atatu Peninsula.

Eddie Jones, congratulations on masterminding the downfall of the All Blacks in the semifinal. The trouble is you totally forgot there was another game to play the following week. Brent Cottle, St Heliers.

Maybe it's time to quietly slip back to one anthem and the quick-fire haka we used to do in the eighties. Back to basics and back to being humble. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On scooters

Can someone explain the logic, Auckland Transport wants to reduce the CBD road speed to keep pedestrians safer on the roads but Auckland Council still allows people to speed on scooters on the footpath despite the huge amount of ACC claims already? Bob Clarkson, Bucklands Beach.

On compensation

It's great to hear businesses are being compensated in Albert St. I hope the same happens in Dominion Rd when light rail construction begins. Rex Head, Papatoetoe.