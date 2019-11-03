A cyclist has died after a crash with a vehicle in Horowhenua, south of the Manakau township.

Police responded to the collision on State Highway 1 near the Manakau township about 3.30 this afternoon.

Police have confirmed the cyclist died at the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing, they said.

The crash closed SH1 and diversions were put in place, but the area has since been reopened.

