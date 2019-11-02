A 5-year-old child has been seriously injured after falling from a third-storey hotel balcony in Queenstown.
Emergency services were called to a Novotel Lakeside hotel on Marine Parade at 2.10pm this afternoon.
The child was reported to have fallen from a balcony, police confirmed.
The child was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
An employee at the hotel said the manager was still dealing with the situation.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to assist ambulance staff.
A St John spokeswoman said they were called to a fall on Marine Parade at 2.04pm.
One ambulance rushed to the scene and took one patient in a serious condition to Lakes District Hospital emergency department.
More to come