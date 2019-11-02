A 5-year-old child has been seriously injured after falling from a third-storey hotel balcony in Queenstown.

Emergency services were called to a Novotel Lakeside hotel on Marine Parade at 2.10pm this afternoon.

Emergency services at the scene where a 5-year-old fell from a balcony at the Novotel in Queenstown. Photo / James Allan

The child was reported to have fallen from a balcony, police confirmed.

The child was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

An employee at the hotel said the manager was still dealing with the situation.

Novotel Lakeside, in Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to assist ambulance staff.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to a fall on Marine Parade at 2.04pm.

One ambulance rushed to the scene and took one patient in a serious condition to Lakes District Hospital emergency department.

