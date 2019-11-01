COMMENT:

MONDAY

I'm not racist, but Māori are lazy. Not all of them. I mean I only have to look in the mirror. But some of them are very, very lazy, in particular the poor ones.

They're going to get a shock when I'm made Prime Minister because National has a policy directed at making life pretty difficult for poor Māori. It's a well thought-out policy which we brainstormed this morning over a cup of tea.

I said, "How about we get tough on those poor Māori that no one likes?"

Paula said, "It's always worked for me."

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY