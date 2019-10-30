A quad bike rider has been seriously injured in an accident in the Waikaka Valley, Gore.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene about 11.30am after reports of a quad bike accident.

A police spokeswoman said the rider suffered serious injuries and was trapped underneath the quad bike for some time.

The incident happened on the rural Waikaka Valley Highway, she said.

A southern fire communications spokeswoman confirmed that they were at the scene.

They had crews responding from Gore and Pukerau.

