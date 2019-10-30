A coin toss at 3pm will decide who will take the final seat on the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

A recount of votes at the district court has ended with AJ Mason and Glyn Lewers tied on 2183 votes.

Glyn Lewers applied for the recount on October 21.

The preliminary results of the election, released on October 12, had Lewers in front of Mason by two votes, 2132 to 2130, for the sixth Wakatipu ward seat.

But when the final result was released on October 17, Mason ended on 2184, one in front of Lewers (2183).

In his decision released this morning, Judge Mark Callaghan said a vote for Mason was incorrectly recorded.

"The vote was for candidate Valerie Miller, but a small mark was left in the area next to the candidate AJ Mason's name.

"This was incorrectly picked up by the vote counting software as a vote for the candidate AJ Mason.

"That vote for the candidate AJ Mason is therefore invalid.''

The coin toss will be held behind closed doors at the council offices in Gorge Rd.

Judge Callaghan said a $2 coin would be used. Lewers will have heads, and Mason the tails side.