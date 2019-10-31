Hawke's Bay temperatures are set to skyrocket over the weekend, with inland areas expecting highs around 30C.

MetService Meteorologist Peter Little said the warm weather is caused by a large area of high pressure sitting over the Tasman Sea.

"Very warm air from Australia is coming round the flank of that high and it is moving up over New Zealand."

Saturday will be comparatively cool, with possible showers in the morning, and highs around 20C, which Little said was average for this time of year.

"Then on Sunday, we have a bit more of a westerly breeze, especially places away

