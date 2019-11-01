A woman has been trespassed from the Hastings police station after being caught in the compound at the back trying to talk with her partner through the walls of the holding cells.

Jade Hira Taylor, 33, won't be allowed back for two years, the date of September 21, 2021, being confirmed in Napier District Court on Wednesday after she asked Judge Bridget Mackintosh whether it might be four years, because she'd been caught twice.

"You can't go back till 2021," the Judge said.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching a trespass order put in place after she was discovered in the carpark area at the station, or No 5 Railway Rd, Hastings, to give it its formal address.

Advertisement

But she went back and was then arrested after being found talking with her partner through the exterior wall of the cell block.

She explained to the Judge she was concerned for her partner's mental state while he was incarcerated.

Judge Mackintosh told her she shouldn't have been there, and that there were safety and other issues.

"You can't just walk into the police station like Brown's cows," said the Judge, convicting the pregnant mum-of-four and giving her own idea of a stay-away direction — an order to come back for sentencing only if she reoffends within the next six months.

Police said any need for a person to go back to a police station from which they had been trespassed would be treated on a case-by-case basis.

But they noted there are other ways to report a crime, including the recently established 105 non-emergency line.