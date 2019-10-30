It has been 100 days since police flooded onto the disputed land at Ihumātao to evict those protesting a planned housing development, yet still no resolution between the parties is in sight.

A core group of mana whenua remained on the South Auckland site, hosting the various school groups and manuhiri continuing to visit the land, which has historical ties to some of Tāmaki Makaurau's earliest inhabitants.

So too remained a small police presence, and security guards for Fletcher Building, the company behind the contested 480-home development.

The quiet scenes were a stark contrast from the days after protesters were served an eviction notice on July 23, which drew thousands of supporters from across the country, and over a hundred police officers, with scenes likened to Bastion Point.

Amid escalating protests, on July 26 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stepped in to call a halt to the development while all parties negotiated a resolution.

Soon the Māori King became involved, bringing the mana whenua groups divided over the development under the korowai of the Kīngitanga to find common ground.

Walter Tawha, 7, at the occupation site of Ihumātao in Māngere on the 100th day since the eviction notice was served. Photo / Dean Purcell

In September Kīngi Tūheitia announced mana whenua had reached a consensus: they wanted the land, originally confiscated by the Crown in 1863, returned and wanted the Government to negotiate with Fletcher Building.

But that was more than six weeks ago, and mana whenua have heard nothing since.

Qiane Matata-Sipu, co-founder of Save Our Unique Landscape (SOUL) and Makaurau Marae representative, said the radio silence was disappointing.

"The Government has not been in contact, has not come to visit - we have not heard anything.

"This Government should be doing better. The Prime Minister said for Māori to hold her to account, well she needs to act on those words."

While the group had been occupying and protesting the development for the past several years, Matata-Sipu said these past 100 days since the eviction notice had brought Ihumātao, and wider issues around Māori land, into the mainstream.

"It shows the treaty settlement process has been very clearly flawed. Te Tiriti was never meant to be something that was 'settled' and moved on from, it was meant to be honoured in everyday life."

Ardern has been repeatedly asked by mana whenua to visit the site. A spokesman for her office said she would not do so until after a resolution was found, as she did not want to interfere with the process.

He referred any questions over the negotiations to Finance Minister Grant Robertson, who had met with Fletcher Building on September 20.

Robertson declined to discuss any details of the meeting.

"The Government's focus is on supporting a resolution that respects all the parties involved," he said in a statement.

"As we go through this process we are mindful of open heritage claims, the importance of not reopening Treaty settlements and commercial interests in the site."

Fletcher Building has not yet provided a response to a request for comment.

National leader Simon Bridges said the Prime Minister's actions had been "appalling" in halting the construction. Reaching a deal also risked unravelling the Treaty settlement process, he said.

Māori political commentator Morgan Godfery said the Government was in a tough position, but its seeming inaction on the conflict could hurt it in the longer term.

"I think if this stand-off continues it could mean the Tāmaki Makaurau seat, held by Peeni Henare, could be at risk."

Godfery said there was only one viable option for the Government - purchase the land off Fletcher and designate it a public reserve, which was one of SOUL's earliest demands.

"The Government is the only party with the power to resolve this standoff. Returning it to iwi could open up historic settlements, and a land swap is a bad idea as it might just shift the problem to another area. Purchasing the land is the only viable option."

He did not see a resolution coming any time soon, though.

"As we get closer to the 2020 election the chances of a resolution diminish. It could go the other way, but my feeling is they are much more risk averse than that."

100-day Stand-Off



• July 23 – An eviction notice is served to those occupying the land slated for a 480-house development, and over the ensuing days thousands of people flock to Ihumātao in support. A debate erupts over who is mana whenua.

• July 26 – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces a halt to the development while the parties work to find a solution.

• July 27 – Government Ministers Peeni Henare and Willie Jackson visit Ihumātao, and say they will work with all mana whenua – including those with SOUL and Makaurau Marae – on finding a solution.

• August 3 – The Māori King, Kīngi Tūheitia, visits Ihumātao, and invites mana whenua leaders to a hui to find common ground.

• September 18 – Kīngi Tūheitia announces mana whenua have reached consensus over the land – they want it back, and want the Government to negotiate its return with Fletcher Building.

• September 20 – Finance Minister Grant Robertson meets with Fletcher Building representatives. The minister has refused to release details of this meeting.

• October 30 – 100 days since eviction notice served, marked by gathering of mana whenua and supporters at Ihumātao, and planting of native trees.