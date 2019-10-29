A cyclist has been killed in a crash with a car in Christchurch.

Emergency crews responded to the serious crash on Springs Rd, in Halswell.

The crash happened just after 8am and police remain at the scene.

A southern fire communications spokesman said they had one crew sent to the scene before being called away. Police were now handling the situation, he said.

Road authorities have now put up a number of restrictions around the area and motorists were being told to find alternative routes or expect delays.

UPDATE 9:30AM

Springs Rd is now one-way citybound only between Busch Lane and Halswell Junction Rd. Southbound traffic will be detoured. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

The correct diversion map is attached to the comments. ^JPhttps://t.co/WSquDBD3TT pic.twitter.com/nztC6k1HdG — TFC (@TransportChCh) October 29, 2019