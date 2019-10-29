The toss of a coin could determine the future of a $30 million redevelopment of the Chamberlain golf course in Auckland at a meeting tonight.

The newly elected Albert-Eden Local Board has resulted in a 4-4 stalemate between the City Vision and Communities and Residents (C&R) tickets who each have entrenched and opposing views on the future of the council-owned golf course.

The left-leaning City Vision ticket has previously had a majority on the Local Board, and drawn up a $30m plan to reduce the 18-hole golf course to nine holes and use the extra land as a park with walking, cycling and sporting facilities.

The right-leaning C&R ticket campaigned at the recent local body elections to keep Chamberlain Park as an 18-hole golf course but improve public access.

Advertisement

With the opposing sides locked 4-all, progress on Chamberlain Park will come down to which side holds the chair, and casting vote.

C&R has offered to support City Vision's Margi Watson as the board chair on the condition the board withdraws the Chamberlain Park master plan and rescinds resolutions for its development.

City Vision has rejected this, but offered up discussions as a full board and consider changes to come to a commonly agreed position.

Unless the deadlock is resolved before the inaugural meeting of the Local Board at the Raye Freedman Arts Centre in Epsom tonight, the position of the chair could be determined by the toss of a coin.

There is also the possibility of adjourning the meeting pending further talks between the two factions.