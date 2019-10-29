The man charged with the murder of Whanganui woman Jasmine Wilson has appeared in Whanganui District Court.

Police charged the 28-year-old man two weeks ago and he appeared in court on Tuesday.

Wilson, 30, was dropped at Whanganui Hospital with non-accidental injuries on July 31.

She died two days later.

The man, who has name suppression, was remanded in custody and will reappear on November 19.

When the murder charge was laid two weeks ago Whanganui Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Neil Forlong said the man had also been charged with three further counts of assault on other individuals, and one count of threatening to do grievous bodily harm.

The charges were not linked to Wilson's death and were uncovered as part of the investigation.

