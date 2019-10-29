A digger that was rescuing a car stuck on Auckland beach has ended up being left stranded for three days after it got stuck as well.

On Saturday at about 2pm, a 4x4 Landrover became cemented in wet sand on Little Shoal Bay in Northcote, near the Harbour Bridge.

According to the local tradies, a medium-sized yellow digger went to retrieve the vehicle before it started sinking in the sand.

Photos showed the yellow digger lodged firmly in the wet sand, with only the top of the cab and crane showing. Photo / Jason Littin

The operator tried to dig down to find solid ground but only succeeded in making the hole bigger.

Photos showed the yellow digger lodged firmly in the wet sand, with only the top of the cab and crane showing.

Other pictures showed the machine mostly submerged underwater as the tide changed.

Other pictures showed the machinery mostly submerged underwater as the tide changed. Photo / Facebook

Police said local authorities were not advised about the stuck vehicles, but there were no reports of injuries.

As of today, the digger has remained on the beach while authorities plan on how to pull it out of the wet sand and work around tide changes.