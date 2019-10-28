Independent commissioners have made a decision on whether to grant resource consent for a proposed development at Shelly Bay.

But when exactly it will be made public is keeping everyone on their toes. The latest update in the process is that lawyers acting for the commissioners are now looking over the decision.

The plan for the bay is to build more than 300 homes, a boutique hotel and a village green. It also leaves the door open for an aged-care facility, microbrewery, restaurants, office space and cafes.

The proposed development has been in the limelight during the election with Andy Foster announcing his bid for the mayoralty at Shelly Bay, bankrolled by filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson.

The pair found common ground in their concern with dealings over what's considered by many as the jewel in Wellington's crown.



In the background to all this, posters have been put up around the city inviting people to register their interest in the project, including living and retailing options. The register first opened online in March this year.

Three independent commissioners have spent months considering resource consent for the controversial development that's been bogged down in legal battles and keyboard wars.

It comes after the Court of Appeal quashed Wellington City Council's decision granting the original resource consent for the significant project.

Both resource consent applications for Shelly Bay were filed under the Housing Accords Special Housing Areas Act (HASHAA), which was set up in 2013 to fast-track housing projects.

The Court of Appeal found Wellington City Council made an error of law in its interpretation and application of a section of HASHAA when determining whether to grant the first consent.



On the campaign trail, now-ousted-mayor Justin Lester said he would respect whatever decision the commissioners made.

But now mayor-elect Andy Foster would not be pressed on the matter at the time.

Instead, he pointed to questions surrounding the resource consent process the latest application was considered under.

"The commissioners are very experienced people, they will do the best job they can but they can only do that on the basis of the very limited range of information which is provided to them by the applicant and council, both of whom want the consent to proceed."