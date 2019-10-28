A teenager has been arrested over a series of alleged jewel thefts from stores in Christchurch and Wellington.

Anaru Tyson Dry, a 19-year-old from Christchurch, is accused of being behind thefts over a three-week period that police allege total more than $200,000.

Charging documents laid at Christchurch District Court accuse the teen of first stealing a $5700 signet ring from a Michael Hill jewellery store at The Palms shopping centre in Christchurch on September 12 this year.

He's then accused of acting with another male – who has not yet appeared in court – of stealing two signet rings from another Michael Hill shop across town on the same day.

The next day, September 13, Dry is accused of stealing a pendant and gold chain valued at $6498 from a third Michael Hill in Christchurch, before again allegedly going with a co-accused to steal two gold curb chains worth $10,700 from Stewart Dawsons at Westfield Riccarton and a signet ring, diamond ring, pendant and gold chain valued at $17,296 from Michael Hill at Cashel St.

Police also allege that on October 1, Dry allegedly stole $33,549 in jewellery from a Stewart Dawsons store in Wellington. A further charge relating to the same day accuses him and a co-offender of stealing miscellaneous jewellery valued at the same price from another Stewart Dawsons.

The final charges date to October 4 when it is alleged Dry stole $44,000 of jewellery from Michael Hill at Northlands, Christchurch, before, again he and a co-offender allegedly made off with miscellaneous jewellery valued at $43,695.

The police charges allege that $206,085 in jewellery was taken in total.

Today, Dry was due to appear at Christchurch District Court but was given a registrar's remand without having to appear before a judge.

He was granted bail and is due back in court on November 19. No applications for suppression were made.