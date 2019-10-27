A leopard seal famed for making her home in Auckland's city harbour has reportedly been shot in the face.

Owha, who lives in the Waitemata, was seen bleeding from her face at the weekend.

Niwa marine mammal biologist Dr Krista Hupman told Stuff that photos of Owha's injuries were taken and showed a clear puncture wound on the left side of her face.

Hupman said Owha was being monitored but was "doing okay".

Owha the leopard seal. Photo / Michael Craig

She was "resting and swimming as usual" but researchers would watch her closely for any change in condition.

Hupman said anyone who saw the seal should call 0800 LEOPARD.

She also urged anyone who had seen Owha in the past week to make contact so a "timeline" of her movements could be created.

Owha returned to Auckland during Labour Weekend last year - keeping cautious crowds entertained as she spent Labour Day basking in the sun.

The 3m-long seal is a familiar sight in Auckland.

Owha the leopard seal. Photo / NZ Herald

She was resident in Auckland waters from September 2015 to March 2017, and spent much of 2017 moving between Whangārei and Tutukaka.

Leopard seal research and protection team LeopardSeals.org said Owha had been residing in New Zealand waters since at least 2012, when she was photographed off the coast of Dunedin.

Owha is short for her name "He owha nā ōku tūpuna", which translates to "treasured gift from our ancestors", received from Auckland hapū Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei.

Leopard seals are a native species and protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act 1978.