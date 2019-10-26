An infant is being rushed to hospital after being hit by a truck in the Far North.

The one-year-old's condition is unclear but it is understood the accident has happened near a Marae.

No further information is available at this stage.

It follows several other serious accidents around the country in the past hour.

Advertisement

Four people have been injured, one seriously, following a crash in Christchurch involving two-cars and a campervan.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Main North Road between Gressons Road and Macdonalds Lane at 12:25pm.

Meanwhile, State Highway 56 is blocked after a four-vehicle crash at Tiakitahuna, south-west of Palmerston North.

Police said two people were understood to be in serious condition and four people in a moderate condition.

Emergency services are also on the way to reports of a campervan teetering on the edge of a

- More to come