Most All Blacks fans seem to have taken last night's shock loss to England on the chin.

But a few appear to be extremely bad losers - taking out their frustration by smashing the windows of a car belonging to an English-themed pub.

Myrtle the Mini belongs to The Patriot in Auckland's Devonport, and has a Union Jack painted on the roof.

Last night someone smashed three of her windows following the devastating 19-7 loss to England, which saw the ABs bow out of the Rugby World Cup.

Advertisement

READ MORE

• All Blacks dumped out of World Cup by incredible England

• Owen Farrell and Eddie Jones reveal reason behind 'stunning' haka challenge

• How the players rated in All Blacks' semifinal loss to England

• Liam Napier - The All Blacks dream that turned into a nightmare

The pub posted to Facebook, saying the "disappointing" vandalism was "the possible result of an aggrieved fan".

"If so, come on Kiwis, we are better than that. It's only a game."

It's suspected the culprits were two or three young men dressed in All Blacks gear who had taken exception to some of the English patrons' raucus celebrations, the post said.

The group were asked to leave but were captured on security camera - and that footage will be passed on to police.

The pub previously posted footage of the moment the English went through to the final - showing excited English fans cheering in a crowd mingled with subdued ABs supporters.

Kiwis have reacted with horror, saying the "pathetic" vandalism did not represent most All Blacks supporters.

"Unfortunately in every sport there are idiot and abusive fans," one woman wrote. "On behalf of the rest of us, so sorry this small group of imbeciles have caused material damage and additional life admin."

Advertisement

The culprits were "complete goats", another person said.

Police confirmed they had received a report around 12.20am of a vehicle being damaged, and were making follow-up inquiries.