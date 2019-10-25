Cries of "help me" were heard by neighbours to a house fire which killed one person in Māngere early this morning.

Robert West said he and his family woke up just after 5am to the sound of glass smashing and screams of "help me, help me".

Thinking it was a fight, he looked outside to see a huge fire blazing.

West said he raced down the house and saw a man, woman and three teenagers rushing outside, distraught.

Advertisement

"There's still someone inside", they were screaming.

Another neighbour called the fire service, who arrived at the house on Ettrick Place around 20 minutes later, he said.

The front of the house on Ettrick Place was completely gutted. Photo / Kim Moodie

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant area commander Craig Monrad confirmed one person who had been unable to get out of the house had died.

Monrad said by the time his crew arrived at the scene the fire was well evolved and there was no chance firefighters could get inside for a rescue.

"It is unfortunate. It highlights the importance of having an escape plan and being able to get out of a house on fire quickly."

The front of the house has been completely gutted by the fire. Only the charred wooden frame of the house remains. Windows had fallen out of their frames.

Residents were sitting on the footpath outside the house this morning, consoling each other.

Monrad said all other family members managed to evacuate the house safely.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, because of the location of the fire, the person who is deceased was unable to evacuate," Monrad said.

The house fire took place at Ettrick Place, Mangere East.

Fire crews managed to put out the fire quickly and were working to investigate the cause of the blaze.

A St John spokeswoman said two patients were assessed with minor injuries and one other person was in a moderate condition.

"Patients did not require transport to hospital," the spokeswoman said.

Five fire trucks with 20 firefighters were at the scene this morning, along with police. Three St John ambulance crew were also at the scene.