The man and woman charged with the 1995 murder of a Christchurch mum have been granted name suppression and remanded in custody.

Friends and family of Angela Blackmoore packed out the Christchurch District Court to see the two murder accuseds in court.

The 45-year-old man and the 47-year-old woman appeared via audio-visual link and were granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody awaiting an appearance in the High Court.

Laurie Anderson and his partner Angela Blackmoore, who was killed in 1995 just a week after the photo was taken. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Blackmoore was 21 years old and 10 weeks' pregnant when she was killed in her Wainoni home. Her 2-year-old son was asleep in his room.

Blackmoore's partner at the time of her death, Laurie Anderson, was among the family and friends at court today.

"I can't wait to get to court and look them in the eye," Anderson told the Herald this morning.

He discovered Blackmoore's body when he returned home from work on August 17, 1995.

Laurie Anderson, right, outside Christchurch District Court after two people appeared on murder charges after the 1995 death of his partner Angela Blackmoore. Photo / Anastasia Hedge

Police contacted Anderson at 8.30pm last night to inform him that a 45-year-old man and 47-year-old woman had been charged with murdering Blackmoore.

Outside court, Anderson was full of praise for Detective Sergeant Todd Hamilton who has been across the case for many years.

"Twenty-four years we waited... to start this case."

In May this year, a $100,000 reward was offered for information on the case.

Hamilton said the investigation into Blackmoore's death remained ongoing and detectives were committed to ensuring all those involved were held to account.

"Our thoughts are with Angela's family at they continue to mourn her tragic death.

"Police would like to thank members of the public for information provided following a renewed appeal in May 2019.

"As the matter is now before the court, police is unable to provide further comment," Hamilton said.