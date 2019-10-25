By RNZ and Herald staff

Firefighters are still dampening down hotspots and turning over debris at the NZ International Convention Centre in Auckland.

They are cutting through the roof panels of Sky City's convention centre, to finally get on top of the remaining hotspots.

There have been no new flare-ups overnight, but senior station officer Geoff Gardener said thermal imaging had shown the fire was still not out.

They are using the technology to determine which areas to target and because of the roof's straw component, it has to be cut open.

Firefighters at the scene of the SkyCity convention centre this morning. Photo: RNZ/Amy Williams

The scene remained hazardous, as sodden roof panels were threatening to fall into the building, he said.

After fighting the fire for four days, he said he was incredibly proud of the crews who had worked tirelessly to put the blaze out.

Fire and Emergency said there were still eight trucks at the scene and a crane was being brought in this morning and would be set up on Nelson St. It is expected to be removed by Monday.

Some roads are still closed, but fire officials say they are gradually being reopened.

Officials are working to identify workers affected by the fire.

The blaze, which started on Tuesday afternoon, forced the evacuation of the SkyCity precinct, and other downtown businesses, and kept them closed for at least two days.

Firefighters are cutting through roof panels of the Auckland's Sky City convention centre to get the remaining hotspots. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, clean-up teams have started to pump out hundreds of thousands of litres of water from the building.

Auckland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Michael Barnett said many construction workers would not yet know when they could return to the building site.

He said it would be a frustrating time for workers in the precinct, including those in retail and hospitality.

If they were experiencing hardship or loss of income, they could contact the Chamber to be put in touch with the appropriate government agency, he said.

Auckland Regional Public Health Services has released information for businesses and residents who will need to clean up after the fire.

People are advised to ventilate any buildings affected by smoke and to clean air-conditioning units.

It's still not clear if the country's second busiest court will re-open on Tuesday next week.

The Auckland District Court was forced to close on Wednesday, because of air-quality concerns.

Ministry of Justice acting chief executive Carl Crafar said contractors would be working this weekend to check if the Auckland District Court, Chorus House and Swanson House were fit to be occupied.

He said a decision would be made at the weekend about whether or not court services would resume on Tuesday.

SkyCity workers walked off the job last night after voting in favour of strike action because of safety concerns after the fire.

Unite leader Joe Carolan. Photo / File

A third of the SkyCity workforce - about 1000 staff members - would strike for four days, a union leader confirmed, after 99 per cent voted in favour of the action.

Unite senior organiser Joe Carolan claimed three workers had passed out and others had complained of a burning feeling in their throats, after returning to work on Thursday night.

"It wasn't the fire that was the hazard, it's the stuff that we're breathing in. And we were breathing it in for far too long," Carolan told Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan Drive show.

The strike began at 8pm, when staff finished their shifts, while other union members did not show up for work.