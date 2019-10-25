Police are wanting to speak with anyone who witnessed the fatal fleeing driver crash in Christchurch earlier this week.

Kenneth McCaul, 64, was killed after the car he was driving was hit by another vehicle, a dark blue Toyota Caldina, at the intersection of Idris Rd and Glandovey Rd shortly after 4am on Tuesday, October 22.

A 17-year-old male was charged with manslaughter and reckless driving causing injury.

Now, police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or saw the dark blue Toyota Caldina before the crash.

Police would also like to speak to the driver of a silver van pictured at the intersection of Main North Rd and Grassmere St, and the driver of a taxi who was passed by the Toyota before the crash.

A police investigation is continuing alongside a separate investigation by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

• Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to call police on 105.