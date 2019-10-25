Unionised SkyCity workers will strike for four days because they don't feel safe in their building following the convention centre fire this week, a union leader says.

Unite senior organiser Joe Carolan claimed three workers had passed out today and others had complained of a burning feeling in their throats, after returning to work yesterday.

"It wasn't the fire that was the hazard, it's the stuff that we're breathing in. And we were breathing it in for far too long."

The strike was also about giving workers a weekend, something Unite had previously campaigned on, Carolan said.

SkyCity responded to say emergency officials had confirmed yesterday the fire was under control and it was safe for business to resume.

"Air quality has been rigorously monitored over the past three days, consistently meeting all regulatory standards, at no stage showing any level of threat."